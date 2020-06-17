All apartments in Washington
3473 23RD STREET SE
Last updated May 21 2019 at 5:55 PM

3473 23RD STREET SE

3473 23rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

3473 23rd Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Congress Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Gorgeous newly renovated brick semi-detached home with lots of space, natural sun light and privacy. Open concept living and dining room with high end stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the wet bar in the fully finished basement. The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining during the summer months. Transportation is not a problem. Close to Southern Ave metro station, metro bus stops, downtown DC and a stones throw from Maryland and Virginia. There are many grocery stores to choose from & eateries close by. Park in the shared driveway or on the one way street. All the benefits of renting but this place will surely feel like home. Call for a private showing and apply today. Voucher will not cover the entire rent amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 23RD STREET SE have any available units?
3473 23RD STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3473 23RD STREET SE have?
Some of 3473 23RD STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3473 23RD STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3473 23RD STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 23RD STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3473 23RD STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3473 23RD STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 3473 23RD STREET SE offers parking.
Does 3473 23RD STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3473 23RD STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 23RD STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3473 23RD STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3473 23RD STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3473 23RD STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 23RD STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3473 23RD STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
