3473 23RD STREET SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous newly renovated brick semi-detached home with lots of space, natural sun light and privacy. Open concept living and dining room with high end stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the wet bar in the fully finished basement. The backyard is spacious and great for entertaining during the summer months. Transportation is not a problem. Close to Southern Ave metro station, metro bus stops, downtown DC and a stones throw from Maryland and Virginia. There are many grocery stores to choose from & eateries close by. Park in the shared driveway or on the one way street. All the benefits of renting but this place will surely feel like home. Call for a private showing and apply today. Voucher will not cover the entire rent amount.