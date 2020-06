Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking new construction

Brand new stunning model corner unit townhome. 3 levels of luxury in Archer Park. This contemporary design will have you stunned the minute you walk in. Take advantage of the chef-inspired kitchen while you entertain your guests from your oversize living room. Walk to metro, grocery stores and short drive from major highways, downtown and Capitol Hill. Top of line furniture can stay in the home for additional $200/month.