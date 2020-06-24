3429 Q ST NW

Amenities

Charming Carriage house located on a quiet street in Georgetown's West Village. Meticulously renovated Carrara marble, Wolf oven, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Three sides of windows bring in tons of natural light. This lovely home offers two bedrooms with den, two and a half baths, hardwood floors & a cozy fireplace. Enjoy Volta Park with pool, tennis, basketball courts and playground is just one block away. Garage not available to the renter. Easement part of the deed gives the "main" house at 1601 35th St use of the garage. Section 8 Welcome https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3469964