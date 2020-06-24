All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3429 Q ST NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3429 Q ST NW
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3429 Q ST NW

3429 Q Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3429 Q Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming Carriage house located on a quiet street in Georgetown's West Village. Meticulously renovated Carrara marble, Wolf oven, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Three sides of windows bring in tons of natural light. This lovely home offers two bedrooms with den, two and a half baths, hardwood floors & a cozy fireplace. Enjoy Volta Park with pool, tennis, basketball courts and playground is just one block away. Garage not available to the renter. Easement part of the deed gives the "main" house at 1601 35th St use of the garage. Section 8 Welcome https://rental.longandfoster.com/longfoster/listings/show/3469964

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3429 Q ST NW have any available units?
3429 Q ST NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3429 Q ST NW have?
Some of 3429 Q ST NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3429 Q ST NW currently offering any rent specials?
3429 Q ST NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3429 Q ST NW pet-friendly?
No, 3429 Q ST NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3429 Q ST NW offer parking?
Yes, 3429 Q ST NW offers parking.
Does 3429 Q ST NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3429 Q ST NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3429 Q ST NW have a pool?
Yes, 3429 Q ST NW has a pool.
Does 3429 Q ST NW have accessible units?
No, 3429 Q ST NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3429 Q ST NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3429 Q ST NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1830 R Street
1830 R Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Lex and Leo at Waterfront Station
1150 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Eliot on 4th
1001 4th St SW
Washington, DC 20024
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University