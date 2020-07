Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking

AVAILABLE 7/4/20-BOUTIQUE BUILDING in COL. HEIGHTS NEAR Petworth METRO; featuring LIGHT FILLED, 1 BEDROOM/1 BATH APARTMENT with NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 4th Fl of 5 FL Elevator Bldg with all the bells and whistles, incl. Granite Counters/Central AC/Heat/Free Laundry and MORE. NO PETS; NO SMOKING; PARKING (Extra, if Available). Vouchers Welcome.