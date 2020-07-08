All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3420 38TH STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3420 38TH STREET NW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

3420 38TH STREET NW

3420 38th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3420 38th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
Very cute studio, doesn't feel like one. Every area has a window overlooking green lawn areas. Large living room with Murphy bed, nook for dining or desk, generous size kitchen and Laundry room in unit. Large closet and bathroom with window. ~ Move-in ready, freshly painted and refinished wood floors.~ McLean Gardens amenities include outdoor swimming pool.~ Conveniently located one block to Giant, the Cathedral and wonderful restaurants. Excellent access to Bus service and less than a mile to Tenleytown Metro. ~ Pet Friendly (case by Case)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 38TH STREET NW have any available units?
3420 38TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 38TH STREET NW have?
Some of 3420 38TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 38TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
3420 38TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 38TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3420 38TH STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 3420 38TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 3420 38TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 3420 38TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3420 38TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 38TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 3420 38TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 3420 38TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 3420 38TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 38TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3420 38TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1630 R Street Apartments
1630 R St
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University