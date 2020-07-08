3420 38TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Very cute studio, doesn't feel like one. Every area has a window overlooking green lawn areas. Large living room with Murphy bed, nook for dining or desk, generous size kitchen and Laundry room in unit. Large closet and bathroom with window. ~ Move-in ready, freshly painted and refinished wood floors.~ McLean Gardens amenities include outdoor swimming pool.~ Conveniently located one block to Giant, the Cathedral and wonderful restaurants. Excellent access to Bus service and less than a mile to Tenleytown Metro. ~ Pet Friendly (case by Case)