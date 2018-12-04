3405 22nd St Ne

Amenities

Fully furnished English garden-style studio apartment for rent in NE DC near Red Line Brookland/CUA Metro stop. The apartment is within three miles of the U.S. Capitol and downtown DC. Plenty of street parking (DC Street parking permit NOT required) if you would be bringing a car.



It is a separate unit in a freestanding house in a safe and quiet neighborhood. The homeowners are a professional couple that lives upstairs.



Unit comes fully-equipped with everything you would need for a temporary stay in Washington, and is meant for you to only need to bring your clothes, any other personal effects, and linens (sheets, pillows and towels). The kitchen comes complete with pots, pans, dishes, glasses, utensils, etc. The kitchen has all of the large and small appliances (save an oven). All utilities and wireless internet are included.



The rent is $1250/month with a one-month security deposit necessary to reserve the apartment. All utilities, cable TV and WiFi Internet are included. A three to six month lease available.