Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3405 22nd St Ne
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

3405 22nd St Ne

3405 22nd Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3405 22nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

internet access
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished English garden-style studio apartment for rent in NE DC near Red Line Brookland/CUA Metro stop. The apartment is within three miles of the U.S. Capitol and downtown DC. Plenty of street parking (DC Street parking permit NOT required) if you would be bringing a car.

It is a separate unit in a freestanding house in a safe and quiet neighborhood. The homeowners are a professional couple that lives upstairs.

Unit comes fully-equipped with everything you would need for a temporary stay in Washington, and is meant for you to only need to bring your clothes, any other personal effects, and linens (sheets, pillows and towels). The kitchen comes complete with pots, pans, dishes, glasses, utensils, etc. The kitchen has all of the large and small appliances (save an oven). All utilities and wireless internet are included.

The rent is $1250/month with a one-month security deposit necessary to reserve the apartment. All utilities, cable TV and WiFi Internet are included. A three to six month lease available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 22nd St Ne have any available units?
3405 22nd St Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3405 22nd St Ne currently offering any rent specials?
3405 22nd St Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 22nd St Ne pet-friendly?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne offer parking?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not offer parking.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne have a pool?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not have a pool.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne have accessible units?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 22nd St Ne have units with air conditioning?
No, 3405 22nd St Ne does not have units with air conditioning.
