3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sun-filled c. 1910 Chevy Chase charmer is just a half-block off of Western Ave & features modern (c. 2000+) updates throughout. Almost 3300 sf of finished interior space, situated on a professionally landscaped, 1/4-acre lot on a quiet street. Fabulous main level ~great room~ addition w/kitchen-dining-family spaces, cathedral ceilings, French doors, & park-like views to rear yard & brick terrace. Zoned heating/cooling, 2 working fireplaces (front living area & also in great room addition), main-level powder room. 3BR/2BA up w/luxurious updates. Lower level family room, 3rd full bath, laundry area, and 4th BR. 2-car driveway; easy on-street parking; detached shed with lights/power in the rear garden. Excellent commuter access & public transportation options available just a half-block away via the E6 bus stop, where a quick trip of less than 1.5 miles will bring you to Friendship Heights Metro (red line), regional shopping, dining, & upscale grocery options, and access to the Wisconsin/Western corridor in & out of DC. Neighborhood amenities also include the nearby Broad Branch Market & Lafayette Recreation Center and Elementary School. Anticipated availability date is February for a one-year lease although; ask about possession date flexibility. Professionally managed with pets considered case-by-case. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance.