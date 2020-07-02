All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW
Last updated December 21 2019 at 2:02 PM

3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW

3334 Upland Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3334 Upland Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sun-filled c. 1910 Chevy Chase charmer is just a half-block off of Western Ave & features modern (c. 2000+) updates throughout. Almost 3300 sf of finished interior space, situated on a professionally landscaped, 1/4-acre lot on a quiet street. Fabulous main level ~great room~ addition w/kitchen-dining-family spaces, cathedral ceilings, French doors, & park-like views to rear yard & brick terrace. Zoned heating/cooling, 2 working fireplaces (front living area & also in great room addition), main-level powder room. 3BR/2BA up w/luxurious updates. Lower level family room, 3rd full bath, laundry area, and 4th BR. 2-car driveway; easy on-street parking; detached shed with lights/power in the rear garden. Excellent commuter access & public transportation options available just a half-block away via the E6 bus stop, where a quick trip of less than 1.5 miles will bring you to Friendship Heights Metro (red line), regional shopping, dining, & upscale grocery options, and access to the Wisconsin/Western corridor in & out of DC. Neighborhood amenities also include the nearby Broad Branch Market & Lafayette Recreation Center and Elementary School. Anticipated availability date is February for a one-year lease although; ask about possession date flexibility. Professionally managed with pets considered case-by-case. Tenant responsible for yard maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have any available units?
3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have?
Some of 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW offers parking.
Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have a pool?
No, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3334 UPLAND TERRACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Resa
22 M Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University