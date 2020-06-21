All apartments in Washington
3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE
3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE

3315 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3315 Theodore R Hagans Drive Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Woodridge - Fort Lincoln

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Level Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Immaculate! - The Renters Warehouse presents to you this fresh and bright 3 Level Townhouse located in the Dakota Crossing Community! Features 2-Car Garage, driveway for up to 2 cars and visitors parking (ample parking!) The basement features a large rec room, half bath, and access to the garage. Home equipped with high-end fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, granite, recessed lighting, the bells and whistles! The second floor features an open concept living room with custom built-ins, fireplace and separate dining area, powder room, and large rear deck off gourmet eat-in kitchen. The third floor features a full hallway bathroom, laundry, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a large master suite with with ample closet space with custom shelving. Master Bathroom features shower and separate bathtub. This home is SUPERB! Call us at 571-489-8134 to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have any available units?
3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have?
Some of 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE is pet friendly.
Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE does offer parking.
Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have a pool?
No, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have accessible units?
No, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE does not have units with dishwashers.
