3315 Theodore R Hagans Dr NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3 Level Townhouse, 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Immaculate! - The Renters Warehouse presents to you this fresh and bright 3 Level Townhouse located in the Dakota Crossing Community! Features 2-Car Garage, driveway for up to 2 cars and visitors parking (ample parking!) The basement features a large rec room, half bath, and access to the garage. Home equipped with high-end fixtures and finishes, hardwood floors, granite, recessed lighting, the bells and whistles! The second floor features an open concept living room with custom built-ins, fireplace and separate dining area, powder room, and large rear deck off gourmet eat-in kitchen. The third floor features a full hallway bathroom, laundry, two bedrooms with ceiling fans, and a large master suite with with ample closet space with custom shelving. Master Bathroom features shower and separate bathtub. This home is SUPERB! Call us at 571-489-8134 to schedule your showing today!



(RLNE5834970)