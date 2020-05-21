3300 16th St, Nw Unit: 409

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage

Studio available at The Park Monroe. This open layout unit features 2 closets and nice big windows offer great natural light. Located 2 blocks to the Columbia Heights Metro, close to shopping, restaurants, and much more! Our community features 24 hour emergency maintenance answering service, on-site management and maintenance, fitness center, community courtyard, bike storage, and on-site laundry facilities. Tenant pays the electric. Parking available for an additional cost. Sorry, no pets. This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.