3281 SUTTON PLACE NW

2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in sought-after Sutton Place. This gated enclave in the heart of Wesley Heights is set in a tranquil, wooded area, within walking distance to so much. Large, open living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. French doors open onto your private patio. Master bedroom has an en-suite bath and windows on two sides. Spacious Dining Area. Table space eat-in Kitchen. Full-sized Washer & Dryer. Enjoy the private community pool and tennis courts. Minutes to Georgetown and Mass Ave, and within walking distance to American University, shopping, restaurants, Metro and Mann Elementary. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis. Cable TV (Basic plus HBO & Showtime) is included in Rent!