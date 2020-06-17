All apartments in Washington
3281 SUTTON PLACE NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3281 SUTTON PLACE NW

3281 Sutton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3281 Sutton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in sought-after Sutton Place. This gated enclave in the heart of Wesley Heights is set in a tranquil, wooded area, within walking distance to so much. Large, open living room with a beautiful wood burning fireplace and built-in cabinetry. French doors open onto your private patio. Master bedroom has an en-suite bath and windows on two sides. Spacious Dining Area. Table space eat-in Kitchen. Full-sized Washer & Dryer. Enjoy the private community pool and tennis courts. Minutes to Georgetown and Mass Ave, and within walking distance to American University, shopping, restaurants, Metro and Mann Elementary. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis. Cable TV (Basic plus HBO & Showtime) is included in Rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have any available units?
3281 SUTTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have?
Some of 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3281 SUTTON PLACE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have a pool?
Yes, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW has a pool.
Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3281 SUTTON PLACE NW has units with dishwashers.
