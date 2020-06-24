Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room pet friendly

3232 Military Rd NW Available 08/20/19 Cheerful Chevy Chase Home with Yard and Garage Parking! - Welcome home! This 3bd/2bath house at Military and Nebraska is the essence of coziness and charm. Set back from the road by a beautifully landscaped front yard, the house welcomes you from a tree-lined street. The front porch is the perfect place to relax on a lazy afternoon. Step inside to the main floor which has a spacious and bright living area that features a fireplace. Flow through to the open dining and kitchen area featuring custom lighting and a granite-topped breakfast bar. Natural stone tile floors delineate the kitchen, which has built-in shelving, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Downstairs, the basement has tons of storage space, a separate full bathroom, and a washer and dryer. On the second floor you'll find three roomy bedrooms and a sparkling white-on-white bathroom. Lastly, the fun attic space provides additional living area. Around back is a fully fenced in yard with grilling and garden areas. There is also a single car garage plus additional room for off-street parking at this property.



Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood but urban conveniences are still nearby! Down the street on Connecticut Ave you can grab dinner at Comet Ping Pong, relax with coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre. Bus lines make getting downtown a breeze when you prefer to leave the car at home.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Dogs are welcome!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4234361)