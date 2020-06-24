All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3232 Military Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3232 Military Rd NW
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

3232 Military Rd NW

3232 Military Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3232 Military Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
pet friendly
3232 Military Rd NW Available 08/20/19 Cheerful Chevy Chase Home with Yard and Garage Parking! - Welcome home! This 3bd/2bath house at Military and Nebraska is the essence of coziness and charm. Set back from the road by a beautifully landscaped front yard, the house welcomes you from a tree-lined street. The front porch is the perfect place to relax on a lazy afternoon. Step inside to the main floor which has a spacious and bright living area that features a fireplace. Flow through to the open dining and kitchen area featuring custom lighting and a granite-topped breakfast bar. Natural stone tile floors delineate the kitchen, which has built-in shelving, stainless steel appliances, and lots of cabinet space. Downstairs, the basement has tons of storage space, a separate full bathroom, and a washer and dryer. On the second floor you'll find three roomy bedrooms and a sparkling white-on-white bathroom. Lastly, the fun attic space provides additional living area. Around back is a fully fenced in yard with grilling and garden areas. There is also a single car garage plus additional room for off-street parking at this property.

Chevy Chase is a mainly residential neighborhood but urban conveniences are still nearby! Down the street on Connecticut Ave you can grab dinner at Comet Ping Pong, relax with coffee at Politics and Prose, or buy some gourmet treats at Little Red Fox. Up the street are your nearest grocery stores, Safeway and Magruder's, and some DC classics like Bread and Chocolate and The Avalon Theatre. Bus lines make getting downtown a breeze when you prefer to leave the car at home.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants are responsible for gas and electric. Dogs are welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4234361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 Military Rd NW have any available units?
3232 Military Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 Military Rd NW have?
Some of 3232 Military Rd NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 Military Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
3232 Military Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 Military Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 Military Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 3232 Military Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 3232 Military Rd NW offers parking.
Does 3232 Military Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3232 Military Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 Military Rd NW have a pool?
No, 3232 Military Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 3232 Military Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 3232 Military Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 Military Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 Military Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Connecticut House
4500 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University