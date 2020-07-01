3221 Volta Place, NW

Amenities

pet friendly parking carpet range

GEORGETOWN 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/PARKING (GEORGETOWN) - SEMI-DETACHED TOWNHOUSE IN HEART OF GEORGETOWN -STEPS TO WISCONSIN SHOPPING, BUS, AND PARK.

CHARMING LIVING ROOM W/FRPL. AND BOOKCASES. SEP DINING ROOM, PR, AND KITCHEN OPENING TO GARDEN. 3 BEDRMS UP 1 BATH. LOWER LEVEL HAS CARPETED ROOM WITH FULL BATH, UTILITY AND FURNACE ROOM. Mellow pine floors throughout, nice detailing and tons of character adds warmth and character to this comfortable home. Pets considered with pet fee, case by case. 1 PARKING SPACE IN REAR. CAC, GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE. 9-foot ceilings, on the first floor, and lots of sunlight.



A Multi-year lease. Application fee $75 per person. shown by appt. Each applicant must have a minimum 650 Fico Credit Score with no delinquent accounts. Francesca, email: fmdrealtor@aol.com at Chatel Real Estate. (202) 338-0500



No Cats Allowed



