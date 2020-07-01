All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

3221 Volta Place, NW

3221 Volta Place Northwest
Location

3221 Volta Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
GEORGETOWN 3 BEDROOM HOUSE W/PARKING (GEORGETOWN) - SEMI-DETACHED TOWNHOUSE IN HEART OF GEORGETOWN -STEPS TO WISCONSIN SHOPPING, BUS, AND PARK.
CHARMING LIVING ROOM W/FRPL. AND BOOKCASES. SEP DINING ROOM, PR, AND KITCHEN OPENING TO GARDEN. 3 BEDRMS UP 1 BATH. LOWER LEVEL HAS CARPETED ROOM WITH FULL BATH, UTILITY AND FURNACE ROOM. Mellow pine floors throughout, nice detailing and tons of character adds warmth and character to this comfortable home. Pets considered with pet fee, case by case. 1 PARKING SPACE IN REAR. CAC, GAS HEAT, GAS STOVE. 9-foot ceilings, on the first floor, and lots of sunlight.

A Multi-year lease. Application fee $75 per person. shown by appt. Each applicant must have a minimum 650 Fico Credit Score with no delinquent accounts. Francesca, email: fmdrealtor@aol.com at Chatel Real Estate. (202) 338-0500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3872758)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
