Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

3196 18th St NE

3196 18th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

3196 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brookland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Three Bed Bungalow in Brookland w/ Parking! - This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom bungalow is spread across 2 levels and is spacious and bright! Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with a lovely fireplace, skylights, and hardwood floors that extend throughout the home.The open living and dining areas are great space for entertaining, and lead to the kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and gas range. Youll find two very well-appointed bedrooms each with its own full bath, plenty of closet space, and full-sized windows letting in lots of natural light.

Downstairs, youll find a fully finished basement featuring recessed lighting, living room, bedroom, full bath, and large laundry room. The unit comes with one parking spot and do not miss the adorable backyard, and great front porch.

This quaint neighborhood provides a wonderful place to unwind without being far from all the things you need. Catch a Monroe St. bus to the Brookland Metro Station, or head down Rhode Island Avenue which makes commuting a breeze. Try heading over to Busboys & Poets or Zeke's Coffee to grab a quick bite with friends, or check out some of the many other neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, Smith Public Trust, and Menomale Pizza. Bike along the Metropolitan Branch Trail can get you to the heart of the city in a breeze!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and a $75 monthly flat fee for water. Pets welcome! Smoke-free home!

(RLNE5074274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3196 18th St NE have any available units?
3196 18th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3196 18th St NE have?
Some of 3196 18th St NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3196 18th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3196 18th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3196 18th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3196 18th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 3196 18th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3196 18th St NE offers parking.
Does 3196 18th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3196 18th St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3196 18th St NE have a pool?
No, 3196 18th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 3196 18th St NE have accessible units?
No, 3196 18th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3196 18th St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3196 18th St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
