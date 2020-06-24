3196 18th St NE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Three Bed Bungalow in Brookland w/ Parking! - This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom bungalow is spread across 2 levels and is spacious and bright! Upon entering the home you'll find a light-filled living room with a lovely fireplace, skylights, and hardwood floors that extend throughout the home.The open living and dining areas are great space for entertaining, and lead to the kitchen, which has updated appliances, granite countertops, and gas range. Youll find two very well-appointed bedrooms each with its own full bath, plenty of closet space, and full-sized windows letting in lots of natural light.



Downstairs, youll find a fully finished basement featuring recessed lighting, living room, bedroom, full bath, and large laundry room. The unit comes with one parking spot and do not miss the adorable backyard, and great front porch.



This quaint neighborhood provides a wonderful place to unwind without being far from all the things you need. Catch a Monroe St. bus to the Brookland Metro Station, or head down Rhode Island Avenue which makes commuting a breeze. Try heading over to Busboys & Poets or Zeke's Coffee to grab a quick bite with friends, or check out some of the many other neighborhood favorites like Brookland Pint, Brooklands Finest, Smith Public Trust, and Menomale Pizza. Bike along the Metropolitan Branch Trail can get you to the heart of the city in a breeze!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and a $75 monthly flat fee for water. Pets welcome! Smoke-free home!



(RLNE5074274)