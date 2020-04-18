All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

317 Wisconsin Avenue

317 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

317 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 100 year old six-unit elegant apartment building is located in Historic Reservoir Hill just south of the reservoir/jogging/biking path of Druid Hill Park. It has been renovated to create modern energy efficient lead-free units with lots of charm. The three bedroom units have granite kitchens, hardwood floors, their own in-unit private washer and dryer, fully tiled tub/showers with glass doors, high efficiency heat and air conditioning units, overhead or recessed lights in every room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms for sleeping comfort, great natural light, all new Energy-Star? appliances, insulation beyond current building code requirements, energy efficient tank-less hot water heaters, all gas appliances and more. Sorry No pets, .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have any available units?
317 Wisconsin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have?
Some of 317 Wisconsin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Wisconsin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
317 Wisconsin Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Wisconsin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 317 Wisconsin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue offer parking?
No, 317 Wisconsin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 317 Wisconsin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have a pool?
No, 317 Wisconsin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 317 Wisconsin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Wisconsin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Wisconsin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
