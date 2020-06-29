All apartments in Washington
316 ASPEN STREET NW
316 ASPEN STREET NW

316 Aspen Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

316 Aspen Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Enjoy living in the heart of Takoma DC! Quality renovations just completed. Foyer leads to open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen and island. Spacious master bath includes dual vanity and dual shower heads. Hall bath has dual shower heads and deep soaking tub. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Generous closet space. Walk out basement complete with open entertaining space with a bar. xtra refrigerator and storage. Washer and dryer included. Off street parking in Huge private backyard. Walk to main street Takoma, Takoma metro, historic Takoma and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have any available units?
316 ASPEN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have?
Some of 316 ASPEN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 ASPEN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
316 ASPEN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 ASPEN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 316 ASPEN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 316 ASPEN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 ASPEN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 316 ASPEN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 316 ASPEN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 316 ASPEN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 ASPEN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
