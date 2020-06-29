316 ASPEN STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy living in the heart of Takoma DC! Quality renovations just completed. Foyer leads to open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen and island. Spacious master bath includes dual vanity and dual shower heads. Hall bath has dual shower heads and deep soaking tub. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Generous closet space. Walk out basement complete with open entertaining space with a bar. xtra refrigerator and storage. Washer and dryer included. Off street parking in Huge private backyard. Walk to main street Takoma, Takoma metro, historic Takoma and much more!