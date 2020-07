Amenities

Rarely Available in this sought-after boutique condo in the heart of Georgetown. Known for its incredible Potomac views and fabulous services (24-hr concierge, porter, & in-home dining). 10' ceilings, cherry floors, Poggenpohl kit, gas FP in LR & marble baths. Over 2500 Sq Ft, outstanding for entertaining. Gas/water incl in rent. Storage unit. Steps to the best of Georgetown