3126 16th Street Northwest - 2

Amenities
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 1 bedroom. Only a couple blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro. Features include lots of natural light, wood flooring, pre-wired internet/cable, in unit washer dryer, and an open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a glass top electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, wood cabinetry, and stone counter tops.
Don't delay, setup a showing today before someone else gets this deal.
***Dishwasher was not installed at the time the pictures were taken, but is present now
Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?=P2T8DWDC2yM&mls=1