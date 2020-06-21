All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3126 16th Street Northwest - 2
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:54 AM

3126 16th Street Northwest - 2

3126 16th Street Northwest · (202) 800-3773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3126 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,467

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Be the first to live in this newly renovated 1 bedroom. Only a couple blocks away from the Columbia Heights Metro. Features include lots of natural light, wood flooring, pre-wired internet/cable, in unit washer dryer, and an open floor plan. Kitchen is equipped with all stainless steel appliances including a glass top electric range, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, wood cabinetry, and stone counter tops.

Don't delay, setup a showing today before someone else gets this deal.

***Dishwasher was not installed at the time the pictures were taken, but is present now

Video Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?=P2T8DWDC2yM&mls=1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have any available units?
3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 has a unit available for $2,467 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have?
Some of 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 offer parking?
No, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have a pool?
No, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3126 16th Street Northwest - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Seville Apartments
1401 N St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity