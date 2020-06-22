312 Missouri Ave NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Live in Brightwood Park, adjacent to the up and coming Kennedy Street Corridor. Steps away from restaurants, local pubs, a ten-minute bike ride to the heart of Takoma Park and Petworth.



Two metro stops (Takoma or Fort Totten) within walking distance and two bus lines within two blocks. Rock Creek Park is 1.3 miles away.



Three bedrooms and a potential fourth in the fully finished basement area. Amenities include - a custom kitchen, off street parking for two stacked cars (includes a single car garage), a spacious front porch, a full bath on each of the first and second floors and a half bath in the basement, washer & dryer, hardwood floors, wonderful radiator heat.



The monthly rent is below market for this hot area at $2600 plus utilities.

No Pets Allowed



