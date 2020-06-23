3117 W STREET SE

Amenities

Please contact a realtor for showing of this home. This completely renovated 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath home is located in Hillcrest. This home features a gourmet kitchen and a completely finished basement with a full bathroom and additional space for a 4th bedroom. Please note that this home has an ample street parking along with additional parking in the rear of the home. Credit & criminal background required. No pets/no smoking. Near Penn Ave., located mins from Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Metro & 395/295/695 & Route 50. Please note: For interested parties with a Housing Choice Voucher, it does not cover the full amount of the rent.