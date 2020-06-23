All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3117 W STREET SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3117 W STREET SE
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

3117 W STREET SE

3117 W Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3117 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Please contact a realtor for showing of this home. This completely renovated 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 bath home is located in Hillcrest. This home features a gourmet kitchen and a completely finished basement with a full bathroom and additional space for a 4th bedroom. Please note that this home has an ample street parking along with additional parking in the rear of the home. Credit & criminal background required. No pets/no smoking. Near Penn Ave., located mins from Capitol Hill, Eastern Market, Metro & 395/295/695 & Route 50. Please note: For interested parties with a Housing Choice Voucher, it does not cover the full amount of the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3117 W STREET SE have any available units?
3117 W STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3117 W STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
3117 W STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3117 W STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 3117 W STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3117 W STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 3117 W STREET SE offers parking.
Does 3117 W STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3117 W STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3117 W STREET SE have a pool?
No, 3117 W STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 3117 W STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 3117 W STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3117 W STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3117 W STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3117 W STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3117 W STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Bentley Apartments
1328 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Livingston
5437 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Ashton Judiciary Square
750 3rd Street Nw
Washington, DC 20001
Ava H Street
318 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University