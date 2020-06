Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ice maker microwave

Located across from a tributary of Rock Creek Park, completely updated rambler with the ease of main level living. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level. Fixed stairs to the attic 3rd bedroom-perfect for a kid's hideaway. Finished lower level with rec room, office and 3rd full bath. Hardwood and tile floors throughout. 12-48 month lease. Long term preferred. Pets on case by case basis.