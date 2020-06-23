3105 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020 Randle Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RECENTLY UPDATED TOP LEVEL ONE BEDROOM UNIT WITH ASSIGNED PARKING IN SECURED BUILDING. GATED ENTRY TO PARKING LOT. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN.. LARGE BEDROOM PLUS LOADS OF CLOSET/STORAGE SPACE. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have any available units?
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have?
Some of 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.