All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:17 PM

3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE

3105 Naylor Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3105 Naylor Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Randle Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
RECENTLY UPDATED TOP LEVEL ONE BEDROOM UNIT WITH ASSIGNED PARKING IN SECURED BUILDING. GATED ENTRY TO PARKING LOT. WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS IN KITCHEN.. LARGE BEDROOM PLUS LOADS OF CLOSET/STORAGE SPACE. CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE TOUR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have any available units?
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have?
Some of 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE offer parking?
Yes, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE offers parking.
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3105 NAYLOR ROAD SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Connecticut
4411 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University