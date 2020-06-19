All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104

3100 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · (202) 965-4800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3100 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!

The main living/Sleeping area is nice size of 12" x 14" not including the kitchen. Two very large closets, entryway and the dressing area plus the Deco-styled bathroom.

Tenant pays electric, gas,
No Pets.
Move-in Fee $300
Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.
Application fee -$77, Tenant must pass a background check and have at least a FICO score of 650.
No smoking or vaping in the unit or on property.

Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com

(RLNE5083526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have any available units?
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 offer parking?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 does not offer parking.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have a pool?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 does not have a pool.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have accessible units?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE
Washington, DC 20017
Legation House
3737 Legation St NW
Washington, DC 20015
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity