3100 Wisconsin Avenue, NW #104

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Updated Cathedral Studio with in unit W/D - Located across the street from the iconic Washington National Cathedral, This studio has an updated kitchen including a washer/dryer combo. The building is in a beautiful neighborhood right in the middle of one of the best addresses in the district. Unit has a Walk score of 87!



The main living/Sleeping area is nice size of 12" x 14" not including the kitchen. Two very large closets, entryway and the dressing area plus the Deco-styled bathroom.



Tenant pays electric, gas,

No Pets.

Move-in Fee $300

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

Application fee -$77, Tenant must pass a background check and have at least a FICO score of 650.

No smoking or vaping in the unit or on property.



Please direct inquiries to peterchanrentals@gmail.com



(RLNE5083526)