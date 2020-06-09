3043 West Lane Keys, NW

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Exquisite 4 Bedroom Georgetown Diplomatic Townhome w/Parking & Patio - Welcome yourself home to this light-filled garden townhome on a quiet nestled street in Georgetown. This affluent renovated home opens to the comprehensive living and dining area with a fireplace and a powder room. The upscale kitchen offers high-end stainless steel appliances including wine cooler with views of the keeping room and garden walled patio. Throughout the townhome offers stylish design lighting fixtures.



The keeping room and breakfast area are designed to be a place where family and guests can gather for group recreation or relaxing. The garden walled brick patio, which comes with furnished seating is a niche between the vines to take in a good book.



The upstairs living quarters offers 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master Bedroom opens to the views of the garden patio below with a walk-in closet. The Master Bath is an architectural digest gem with its deep bath and skylight.



The second bedroom with a tree designed bookshelf would make a worldly fairy tale come true. The bedroom opens to a skylighted bathroom with the trees reaching for the skies.



This upper level offers a laundry along with a front view sunlight-filled bedroom. Attic space is accessible from this level with plenty of storage including a cedar closet.



The lower level offers a large family room with fireplace and is accessible from the front of the home. A second kitchen and laundry are also on this level. The fourth bedroom with its own bath is tucked away for privacy. Perfect for an au pair!



The one entry parking space makes it conveniently accessible to two levels of the home.



This 2,184 square foot townhouse is offered for a 1-3 year lease. Tenant pays utilities. No Pets.



First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. -Georgetown (202) 338-0500



Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate

Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.



(RLNE5051585)