Washington, DC
3043 West Lane Keys, NW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

3043 West Lane Keys, NW

3043 W Lane Kys NW · No Longer Available
Location

3043 W Lane Kys NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Exquisite 4 Bedroom Georgetown Diplomatic Townhome w/Parking & Patio - Welcome yourself home to this light-filled garden townhome on a quiet nestled street in Georgetown. This affluent renovated home opens to the comprehensive living and dining area with a fireplace and a powder room. The upscale kitchen offers high-end stainless steel appliances including wine cooler with views of the keeping room and garden walled patio. Throughout the townhome offers stylish design lighting fixtures.

The keeping room and breakfast area are designed to be a place where family and guests can gather for group recreation or relaxing. The garden walled brick patio, which comes with furnished seating is a niche between the vines to take in a good book.

The upstairs living quarters offers 3 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The Master Bedroom opens to the views of the garden patio below with a walk-in closet. The Master Bath is an architectural digest gem with its deep bath and skylight.

The second bedroom with a tree designed bookshelf would make a worldly fairy tale come true. The bedroom opens to a skylighted bathroom with the trees reaching for the skies.

This upper level offers a laundry along with a front view sunlight-filled bedroom. Attic space is accessible from this level with plenty of storage including a cedar closet.

The lower level offers a large family room with fireplace and is accessible from the front of the home. A second kitchen and laundry are also on this level. The fourth bedroom with its own bath is tucked away for privacy. Perfect for an au pair!

The one entry parking space makes it conveniently accessible to two levels of the home.

This 2,184 square foot townhouse is offered for a 1-3 year lease. Tenant pays utilities. No Pets.

First month's rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing. Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc. -Georgetown (202) 338-0500

Contact Craig Shireman "Craig the Chatel Chateau Specialist" with Chatel Real Estate
Email: CRAIG@CHATEL.US or text (202) 360-6062 to arrange a showing.

(RLNE5051585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have any available units?
3043 West Lane Keys, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have?
Some of 3043 West Lane Keys, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 West Lane Keys, NW currently offering any rent specials?
3043 West Lane Keys, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 West Lane Keys, NW pet-friendly?
No, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW offer parking?
Yes, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW offers parking.
Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have a pool?
No, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW does not have a pool.
Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have accessible units?
No, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 West Lane Keys, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3043 West Lane Keys, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
