All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:19 PM

3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW

3021 Oregon Knolls Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Chevy Chase-DC
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3021 Oregon Knolls Drive Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just a stone's throw to Rock Creek Park, you will find this lovely Colonial built in 1985 with all modern amenities. Step inside the entry foyer to find the coat closet, powder room, study/den, gorgeous table space kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters plus a convenient pantry pass through to the dining room. Down the hall is the living room with wood-burning fireplace with door to the screened porch leading to the fenced yard. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master suite with fireplace, walk in-closet (possible nursery) and full bath en suite with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The lower level rec room contains the 3rd full bath, storage and access to the 1 car garage and driveway parking. Available 6/28. 12-36 month rental. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have any available units?
3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have?
Some of 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW currently offering any rent specials?
3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW is pet friendly.
Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW offer parking?
Yes, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW offers parking.
Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have a pool?
No, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW does not have a pool.
Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have accessible units?
No, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Kew Gardens
2700 Q St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University