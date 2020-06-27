3021 OREGON KNOLLS DR NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just a stone's throw to Rock Creek Park, you will find this lovely Colonial built in 1985 with all modern amenities. Step inside the entry foyer to find the coat closet, powder room, study/den, gorgeous table space kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite counters plus a convenient pantry pass through to the dining room. Down the hall is the living room with wood-burning fireplace with door to the screened porch leading to the fenced yard. Upstairs are 3 good sized bedrooms and 2 full baths, including a master suite with fireplace, walk in-closet (possible nursery) and full bath en suite with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The lower level rec room contains the 3rd full bath, storage and access to the 1 car garage and driveway parking. Available 6/28. 12-36 month rental. Pets on a case by case basis.