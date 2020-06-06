All apartments in Washington
3018 ARIZONA AVE NW

3018 Arizona Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3018 Arizona Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful light and open 3 bedroom, 3 full bath house in Palisades/Kent. Wood floors throughout. Living room with fireplace, dining room, and fabulous renovated kitchen with stainless steel Sub Zero and Wolf appliances. 4 season porch room. French doors lead to patio and carefree backyard. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on 1st floor.Spacious finished basement with family room. office, full bath, laundry and wine cellar. 1 car garage with driveway. Part of the Key Elementary school district. Owner will consider a small pet with additional deposit. Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have any available units?
3018 ARIZONA AVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have?
Some of 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
3018 ARIZONA AVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW offer parking?
Yes, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW offers parking.
Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have a pool?
No, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have accessible units?
No, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3018 ARIZONA AVE NW does not have units with dishwashers.

