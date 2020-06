3009 M ST NW #2

Amenities

SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL TOUR TODAY FANTASTIC CONTEMPORARY SPACIOUS LOFT RESIDENCE LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GEORGETOWN! THIS TWO BEDROOM TWO AND A HALF BATH PENTHOUSE OFFERS CHEFS GOURMET KITCHEN, WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAUX FIREPLACE HUGE MASTER SUITE W/MODERN BATH, TONS OF CLOSETS, WASHER /DRYER IN UNIT. PRIVATE ENTRANCE.- LB ACCESS ON FRONT GATE OF THE ALLEY. LOCATIONOFF 30TH STREET DOWN THE ALLEY BEFORE TTR REAL ESTATE OFFICE. DOWN THE ALLEY TO THE LEFT TO 3009 M ST- UNIT 2 UP THE STEPS STRAIGHT AHEAD.Application link:https://longandfoster.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/109314