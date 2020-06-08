All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

300 M ST SW #N702

300 M St SW · No Longer Available
Location

300 M St SW, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Come see this updated condo in walking distance to the new Southwest Waterfront! This 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo includes a half bath, open living room/dining room with space for an office. The updated kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and engineered hardwood flooring. In addition, the bedroom is spacious with en suite half bathroom, floor to ceiling window, a balcony and plenty of natural light. Note: ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, PLUS 1 ASSIGNED GARAGE SPACE. Additional parking could possibly be rented. The Laundry Room and Vending machines are in the building on the bottom floor. This condo is in walking distance to everything - Safeway Grocery store, Metro, SW Waterfront, restaurants, capital bike share, CVS pharmacy, Nail Salon, and more! The condo also comes with one garage space, pool access, dry cleaners, yoga, and a landscaped relaxation area. Did I mention all utilities are included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 M ST SW #N702 have any available units?
300 M ST SW #N702 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 M ST SW #N702 have?
Some of 300 M ST SW #N702's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 M ST SW #N702 currently offering any rent specials?
300 M ST SW #N702 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 M ST SW #N702 pet-friendly?
No, 300 M ST SW #N702 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 300 M ST SW #N702 offer parking?
Yes, 300 M ST SW #N702 offers parking.
Does 300 M ST SW #N702 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 M ST SW #N702 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 M ST SW #N702 have a pool?
Yes, 300 M ST SW #N702 has a pool.
Does 300 M ST SW #N702 have accessible units?
No, 300 M ST SW #N702 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 M ST SW #N702 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 M ST SW #N702 has units with dishwashers.
