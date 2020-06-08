300 M ST SW #N702

Amenities

Come see this updated condo in walking distance to the new Southwest Waterfront! This 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom condo includes a half bath, open living room/dining room with space for an office. The updated kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, and engineered hardwood flooring. In addition, the bedroom is spacious with en suite half bathroom, floor to ceiling window, a balcony and plenty of natural light. Note: ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, PLUS 1 ASSIGNED GARAGE SPACE. Additional parking could possibly be rented. The Laundry Room and Vending machines are in the building on the bottom floor. This condo is in walking distance to everything - Safeway Grocery store, Metro, SW Waterfront, restaurants, capital bike share, CVS pharmacy, Nail Salon, and more! The condo also comes with one garage space, pool access, dry cleaners, yoga, and a landscaped relaxation area. Did I mention all utilities are included!