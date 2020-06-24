2947 TILDEN STREET NW

Amenities

Immaculate, light-filled, three story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, new high-end renovation of a 1906 Wardman Townhome, with 2 parking spaces in the rear, in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Washington, DC, bordering Cleveland Park, between Connecticut Avenue and Rock Creek Park. Wonderful neighborhood, surrounded by embassies, a 5-10 minute walk to two Red Line metro stops - Cleveland Park and Van Ness, grocery stores, restaurants, and Rock Creek Park. First floor has large covered front porch overlooking front garden of roses, periwinkle, and ornamental trees; entry hall, living room, stair hall with reading nook, large dining room, new, modern kitchen, mud room, new powder room, front and rear staircases to second floor, private and tiered backyard, two private parking spaces in the rear. Second floor has large master bedroom suite with master bath with radiant floor heat and separate laundry room, second large bedroom and new hall bath, front and rear stairwells and halls. Third floor has two additional bedrooms and a new hall bath. This home has beautiful spaces, lots of built-in cabinets and closet space, new three-zoned central air and heat, full-house wifi and sound system (including outside speakers for the rear garden) with room by room controls and Cat 5e cabling to all work areas, as well as a full-house security system. City living at its finest, with easy access to nearby metro stops, shops, and restaurants, while also providing ample parking and privacy. PLEASE NOTE: Lease does not include use of basement.