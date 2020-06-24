All apartments in Washington
2947 TILDEN STREET NW
Last updated November 25 2019 at 12:15 AM

2947 TILDEN STREET NW

2947 Tilden Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2947 Tilden Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Immaculate, light-filled, three story, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, new high-end renovation of a 1906 Wardman Townhome, with 2 parking spaces in the rear, in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Washington, DC, bordering Cleveland Park, between Connecticut Avenue and Rock Creek Park. Wonderful neighborhood, surrounded by embassies, a 5-10 minute walk to two Red Line metro stops - Cleveland Park and Van Ness, grocery stores, restaurants, and Rock Creek Park. First floor has large covered front porch overlooking front garden of roses, periwinkle, and ornamental trees; entry hall, living room, stair hall with reading nook, large dining room, new, modern kitchen, mud room, new powder room, front and rear staircases to second floor, private and tiered backyard, two private parking spaces in the rear. Second floor has large master bedroom suite with master bath with radiant floor heat and separate laundry room, second large bedroom and new hall bath, front and rear stairwells and halls. Third floor has two additional bedrooms and a new hall bath. This home has beautiful spaces, lots of built-in cabinets and closet space, new three-zoned central air and heat, full-house wifi and sound system (including outside speakers for the rear garden) with room by room controls and Cat 5e cabling to all work areas, as well as a full-house security system. City living at its finest, with easy access to nearby metro stops, shops, and restaurants, while also providing ample parking and privacy. PLEASE NOTE: Lease does not include use of basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have any available units?
2947 TILDEN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have?
Some of 2947 TILDEN STREET NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2947 TILDEN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2947 TILDEN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2947 TILDEN STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2947 TILDEN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2947 TILDEN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

