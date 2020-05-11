All apartments in Washington
2926 Porter St NW Unit 203
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

2926 Porter St NW Unit 203

2926 Porter Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2926 Porter Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Cleveland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 Available 12/10/19 One of a Kind Condo in Cleveland Park! PARKING INCLUDED! - This one-bedroom gem is located less than a block from the Cleveland Park metro in one of DC's most desired neighborhoods! The home is brimming with high-end touches and adorable finishes. The open living/kitchen area offers an awesome space for entertaining with tons of light. The kitchen is perfect with features such as a large breakfast bar, tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and a bright backsplash to complement the gorgeous cabinetry.

Off the living area you'll find a spacious bedroom with enough room to fit a king-size bed. You'll find ample storage space with two large bedroom closets! An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this ideal spot. In the summer, grab some friends, step outside and enjoy the shared grill and patio! If the unit itself wasn't enough, enjoy the convenience of a private parking spot and a storage unit- both included in the monthly rent!

With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, grab a margarita and some chips at Laredo or get fancy at St. Arnold's. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're feeling like fresh air, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.

Tenant responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease as well as a building move-in fee of $200. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome but subject to building review approval and Fee.

(RLNE5199385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have any available units?
2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have?
Some of 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have a pool?
No, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 does not have a pool.
Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 does not have units with dishwashers.

