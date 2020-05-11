Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2926 Porter St NW Unit 203 Available 12/10/19 One of a Kind Condo in Cleveland Park! PARKING INCLUDED! - This one-bedroom gem is located less than a block from the Cleveland Park metro in one of DC's most desired neighborhoods! The home is brimming with high-end touches and adorable finishes. The open living/kitchen area offers an awesome space for entertaining with tons of light. The kitchen is perfect with features such as a large breakfast bar, tons of counter space, stainless steel appliances and a bright backsplash to complement the gorgeous cabinetry.



Off the living area you'll find a spacious bedroom with enough room to fit a king-size bed. You'll find ample storage space with two large bedroom closets! An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this ideal spot. In the summer, grab some friends, step outside and enjoy the shared grill and patio! If the unit itself wasn't enough, enjoy the convenience of a private parking spot and a storage unit- both included in the monthly rent!



With restaurants, bars, and shopping at your fingertips, you'll never want to leave the neighborhood! Just one block from the red-line metro makes commuting or exploring the District a breeze. If you want to stay local, grab a margarita and some chips at Laredo or get fancy at St. Arnold's. Catch a flick at The Uptown or if you're feeling like fresh air, Rock Creek Park is just a few blocks away - perfect for the biking or hiking enthusiast.



Tenant responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing the lease as well as a building move-in fee of $200. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome but subject to building review approval and Fee.



(RLNE5199385)