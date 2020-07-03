All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:57 PM

2820 Pennsylvania Ave

2820 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This charming apartment home with lots of character awaits you. Our spacious floor plan is just the beginning. Laundry on-site. Easy access to Route 50, I -295 and I-495. Lots of dining and entertainment options are only minutes away.

Parking: Street Parking
Utilities: All Included
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 550+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Amenities: All Utilities Included, Controlled Access, Laundry On-Site, Walk to Metro

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

