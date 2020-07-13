All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2818 18TH STREET NE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

2818 18TH STREET NE

2818 18th Street Northeast · (202) 742-7290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2818 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous four bedroom, three bathroom detached home in the Woodridge community. Nestled across the street from Langdon Park, this home boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, fully finished basement, washer and dryer, and gated storage room. The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances appliances, and high end lighting. Each level offers at least one bedroom and full bathroom. The backyard renders an ample deck, concrete patio, storage shed and parking for two large trucks and a motorcycle. less than a mile frm the Rhode Island Metro Station, Carolina Kitchen, and bevy of shops , eateries and coffe houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 18TH STREET NE have any available units?
2818 18TH STREET NE has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2818 18TH STREET NE have?
Some of 2818 18TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 18TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2818 18TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 18TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2818 18TH STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2818 18TH STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 2818 18TH STREET NE offers parking.
Does 2818 18TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 18TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 18TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2818 18TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2818 18TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2818 18TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 18TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 18TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
