2818 18TH STREET NE

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Gorgeous four bedroom, three bathroom detached home in the Woodridge community. Nestled across the street from Langdon Park, this home boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, fully finished basement, washer and dryer, and gated storage room. The kitchen comes complete with granite counter tops, shaker cabinetry, stainless steel appliances appliances, and high end lighting. Each level offers at least one bedroom and full bathroom. The backyard renders an ample deck, concrete patio, storage shed and parking for two large trucks and a motorcycle. less than a mile frm the Rhode Island Metro Station, Carolina Kitchen, and bevy of shops , eateries and coffe houses.