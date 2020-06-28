All apartments in Washington
2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:35 AM

2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

2801 Adams Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2801 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
Bright Studio Corner Unit in the Sought-After Clydesdale Building in the Heart of Adams Morgan! Located on a quiet street facing trees. Features Hardwood Floors Throughout, Kitchen with Modern 42" Cabinets, Granite and Stainless Appliances, Murphy Bed (conveys), Spacious Walk-In-Closet, and Updated Bath with Subway Tile. Located just around the corner from everything Adams Morgan has to offer, including LINE Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Philz Coffee, Mintwood Place, additional restaurants, grocery and More. Just a short walk to 2 Metros. This well maintained building has great, responsive co-op management. Rent includes water/sewer and gas. Tenant is only responsible for Electric (averages $20-$50/month) and cable/internet. NOTE: This is a studio unit, the bedroom and living room are combined into one spacious room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have any available units?
2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have?
Some of 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW does not have units with dishwashers.
