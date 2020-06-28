2801 ADAMS MILL ROAD NW

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities internet access

Bright Studio Corner Unit in the Sought-After Clydesdale Building in the Heart of Adams Morgan! Located on a quiet street facing trees. Features Hardwood Floors Throughout, Kitchen with Modern 42" Cabinets, Granite and Stainless Appliances, Murphy Bed (conveys), Spacious Walk-In-Closet, and Updated Bath with Subway Tile. Located just around the corner from everything Adams Morgan has to offer, including LINE Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Philz Coffee, Mintwood Place, additional restaurants, grocery and More. Just a short walk to 2 Metros. This well maintained building has great, responsive co-op management. Rent includes water/sewer and gas. Tenant is only responsible for Electric (averages $20-$50/month) and cable/internet. NOTE: This is a studio unit, the bedroom and living room are combined into one spacious room.