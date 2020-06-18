All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

2721 36TH PLACE NW

2721 36th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2721 36th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This elegant, detached, all brick home is now available for rent. A better location cannot be had as the house is conveniently located on a quiet street between Massachusetts and Wisconsin Avenues and close to all sorts of city amenities (parks, schools, shopping). The main level provides an entrance hall/foyer, dining room, oversized living room, sunroom, table space kitchen, a powder room plus front and back stairs. The second level has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a small study. The top floor is fully finished and could be used as a guest room or an upper level family room. The lower level has the laundry area and was previously used as an au-pair suite with separate outside entrance. The garden is fully fenced. Rent includes gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have any available units?
2721 36TH PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2721 36TH PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2721 36TH PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2721 36TH PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2721 36TH PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2721 36TH PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.

