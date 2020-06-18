2721 36TH PLACE NW

Amenities

This elegant, detached, all brick home is now available for rent. A better location cannot be had as the house is conveniently located on a quiet street between Massachusetts and Wisconsin Avenues and close to all sorts of city amenities (parks, schools, shopping). The main level provides an entrance hall/foyer, dining room, oversized living room, sunroom, table space kitchen, a powder room plus front and back stairs. The second level has 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a small study. The top floor is fully finished and could be used as a guest room or an upper level family room. The lower level has the laundry area and was previously used as an au-pair suite with separate outside entrance. The garden is fully fenced. Rent includes gardening.