2720 Wisconsin Ave NW UNIT 705
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2720 Wisconsin Ave NW UNIT 705

2720 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2720 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
bike storage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bike storage
Located in the heart of Glover Park, just steps from Georgetown and the National Cathedral is this spacious one bedroom apartment home! The apartment is conveniently located close to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and Georgetown with plenty of restaurants, retail stores and nightlife at your fingertips! The unit has convenient access to three universities, including public transportation at your door (the 30N,30S,31,33 bus routes are just steps away!)

Property Highlights:

- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Can be rented furnished or unfurnished
- Original crown molding
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Separate dining area
- Tons of natural light throughout home
- Gas cooking
- White kitchen appliances
- White cabinets
- Spacious bedroom
- Generous closet space in bedroom
- Laundry in building
- Rain head shower,
- Two additional closets
- Bike storage for $75 a year
- No pets
- Easy street parking
- Rooftop with spectacular city views
- ALL utilities included!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5303272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

