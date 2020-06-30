2720 Wisconsin Ave NW UNIT 705

Amenities

Located in the heart of Glover Park, just steps from Georgetown and the National Cathedral is this spacious one bedroom apartment home! The apartment is conveniently located close to Cleveland Park, Woodley Park, and Georgetown with plenty of restaurants, retail stores and nightlife at your fingertips! The unit has convenient access to three universities, including public transportation at your door (the 30N,30S,31,33 bus routes are just steps away!)



Property Highlights:



- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Can be rented furnished or unfurnished

- Original crown molding

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Separate dining area

- Tons of natural light throughout home

- Gas cooking

- White kitchen appliances

- White cabinets

- Spacious bedroom

- Generous closet space in bedroom

- Laundry in building

- Rain head shower,

- Two additional closets

- Bike storage for $75 a year

- No pets

- Easy street parking

- Rooftop with spectacular city views

- ALL utilities included!



AVAILABLE NOW!!



CAN BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



