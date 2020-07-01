All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

2719 Newlands Street Northwest

2719 Newlands Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2719 Newlands Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Come see this beautifully updated home in Chevy Chase with a large lot and beautiful all-day light. Located on a quiet side street steps to Rock Creek Park and convenient to Friendship Village, Chevy Chase, and Tenleytown. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, beautiful countertops with natural gas range are a chef's dream. Hardwood floors run throughout the upper level with a large living area off the dining room. Lower level with updated floors and beautiful wood paneling, plenty of light and great space! The large, partially enclosed back yard is wonderful area for entertaining!

Showing Contact:
Cyrus Abrahim
(301) 928-7118
Long & Foster
Cyrus@SzaboGroup.com

Listing Agent:
Chris Gaginis
Long & Foster

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12574047

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5144784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have any available units?
2719 Newlands Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have?
Some of 2719 Newlands Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Newlands Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Newlands Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Newlands Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest offers parking.
Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Newlands Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2719 Newlands Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

