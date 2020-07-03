All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3

2715 Cortland Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2715 Cortland Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely spacious one bedroom apartment! The apartment is full of charm and character with arch ways. You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!! Storage space included!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 1 BR
- 1 Bath
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Spacious living room
- Separate dining area
- Arches giving character
- Gas cooking
- New stove
- White cabinets
- Large walk in closet
- Storage space include
- Washer and dryer in building
- Window AC units
- Radiator heat
- No pets
- Street parking
- All utilities included except gas!!

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5365533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have any available units?
2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

