2715 Cortland Pl NW Unit 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors all utils included walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets Property Amenities

What a steal for the neighborhood!! This unit won't last long!! Situated between Cleveland Park and Woodley Park sits this lovely spacious one bedroom apartment! The apartment is full of charm and character with arch ways. You can literally walk to both the Cleveland Park and Woodley Park Metro, the Zoo, Adams Morgan and so much more!! PRIME LOCATION!! Storage space included!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Spacious living room

- Separate dining area

- Arches giving character

- Gas cooking

- New stove

- White cabinets

- Large walk in closet

- Storage space include

- Washer and dryer in building

- Window AC units

- Radiator heat

- No pets

- Street parking

- All utilities included except gas!!



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5365533)