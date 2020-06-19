All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4
Last updated April 4 2019 at 9:44 AM

2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4

2633 Adams Mill Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2633 Adams Mill Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
on-site laundry
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Condo in Adams Morgan with amazing Natural Light -

This luxurious 2 bedroom apartment has an unbeatable location off of Columbia and 18th Street. It's a quick walk to Yes! Organic, Safeway, dozens of Adams Morgan bars and restaurants, the Woodley Park Metro Stop, Rock Creek Park Trail and so much more!

Schedule a showing with one of our City Specialists to experience it for yourself!

Features:
- Central air and heating
- Water included
- Stainless-steel kitchen appliances
- Designated area for dining room
- Amazing natural light
- On-site laundry room (just down the hall)
- Great street parking
- Condo clubhouse
- Bike storage

Nearby:
- Metro - Redline Metrorail (10 mins walk)
- Groceries - Safeway (5 mins), Harris Teeter (10 mins) Yes! Organic (5 mins)
- Restaurants and Cafes - The Line Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Tryst, Lapis, Donburi, Federalist Pig and many more!
- Parks and attractions - National Zoo, Rock Creek Park, Marie H Reed Community Center

*About Atlas Lane*

We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4466315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have any available units?
2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have?
Some of 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 offer parking?
No, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 does not offer parking.
Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have a pool?
No, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have accessible units?
No, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Estate
227 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Ravenel
1610 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University