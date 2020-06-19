2633 Adams Mill Road NW Unit B4

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge on-site laundry bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom Condo in Adams Morgan with amazing Natural Light -



This luxurious 2 bedroom apartment has an unbeatable location off of Columbia and 18th Street. It's a quick walk to Yes! Organic, Safeway, dozens of Adams Morgan bars and restaurants, the Woodley Park Metro Stop, Rock Creek Park Trail and so much more!



Schedule a showing with one of our City Specialists to experience it for yourself!



Features:

- Central air and heating

- Water included

- Stainless-steel kitchen appliances

- Designated area for dining room

- Amazing natural light

- On-site laundry room (just down the hall)

- Great street parking

- Condo clubhouse

- Bike storage



Nearby:

- Metro - Redline Metrorail (10 mins walk)

- Groceries - Safeway (5 mins), Harris Teeter (10 mins) Yes! Organic (5 mins)

- Restaurants and Cafes - The Line Hotel, Tail Up Goat, Tryst, Lapis, Donburi, Federalist Pig and many more!

- Parks and attractions - National Zoo, Rock Creek Park, Marie H Reed Community Center



*About Atlas Lane*



We're a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4466315)