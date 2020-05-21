All apartments in Washington
2621 17th St NE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

2621 17th St NE

2621 17th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2621 17th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Newly remodeled, waterproofed, fully furnished basement apartment with private entrance, full kitchen with dishwasher, full bath, in-unit washer and dryer, and brand new mattress. Less than 1 mile from Rhode Island Metro Station and on bus lines to Howard U., Catholic U., Trinity, and Gallaudet. Also plenty of off-Street, non-zoned parking. All utilities included.

Property Highlights:
- Brand new (tags still on) fully furnished apartment
- All utilities (including high-speed internet and cable) INCLUDED
- Small Pet-Friendly!
- Free non zoned street parking
- Brand new flooring, paint, appliances, and fixtures
- Full-size washer and dryer IN unit
- Recessed can light throughout
Available now!

(RLNE5167164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 17th St NE have any available units?
2621 17th St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 17th St NE have?
Some of 2621 17th St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 17th St NE currently offering any rent specials?
2621 17th St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 17th St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 17th St NE is pet friendly.
Does 2621 17th St NE offer parking?
Yes, 2621 17th St NE offers parking.
Does 2621 17th St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 17th St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 17th St NE have a pool?
No, 2621 17th St NE does not have a pool.
Does 2621 17th St NE have accessible units?
No, 2621 17th St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 17th St NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2621 17th St NE has units with dishwashers.
