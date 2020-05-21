2621 17th St NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly remodeled, waterproofed, fully furnished basement apartment with private entrance, full kitchen with dishwasher, full bath, in-unit washer and dryer, and brand new mattress. Less than 1 mile from Rhode Island Metro Station and on bus lines to Howard U., Catholic U., Trinity, and Gallaudet. Also plenty of off-Street, non-zoned parking. All utilities included.



Property Highlights:

- Brand new (tags still on) fully furnished apartment

- All utilities (including high-speed internet and cable) INCLUDED

- Small Pet-Friendly!

- Free non zoned street parking

- Brand new flooring, paint, appliances, and fixtures

- Full-size washer and dryer IN unit

- Recessed can light throughout

Available now!



(RLNE5167164)