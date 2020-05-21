2621 17th St NE

Amenities
Newly remodeled, waterproofed, fully furnished basement apartment with private entrance, full kitchen with dishwasher, full bath, in-unit washer and dryer, and brand new mattress. Less than 1 mile from Rhode Island Metro Station and on bus lines to Howard U., Catholic U., Trinity, and Gallaudet. Also plenty of off-Street, non-zoned parking. All utilities included.
Property Highlights:
- Brand new (tags still on) fully furnished apartment
- All utilities (including high-speed internet and cable) INCLUDED
- Small Pet-Friendly!
- Free non zoned street parking
- Brand new flooring, paint, appliances, and fixtures
- Full-size washer and dryer IN unit
- Recessed can light throughout
Available now!
(RLNE5167164)