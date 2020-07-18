2607 31ST STREET NW

Amenities

POSSIBLE OPTION TO LEASE LONGER THAN ONE YEAR. RENT ENTIRE HOUSE FOR $12,000 or EXCLUDE LOWER LEVEL SUITE FOR $11,000. Exquisite French Norman-style Tudor designed by Joseph A. Parks built in 1932 and later expanded. This 5BR/4.5BA property exudes charm and character and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in sought after Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood with roving security patrol and no HOA. The home features approximately 5,100 square feet of living area on four levels with an attached two-car heated garage and private backyard perched on a hill with treetop views. Special interior features include full in-law/au pair suite with separate entry on its own level, hardwood flooring throughout most of the main and upper levels, custom painting, updated lighting, three fireplaces, custom built-in bookcases, period moldings and striking architectural details throughout. Conveniently located steps to Woodley Park Metro, restaurants, retail, public and private schools, Rock Creek Park, cultural events and neighborhood amenities such as Woodland Normanstone Park. Covered arched front porch entry leads to inviting foyer with solid oak curved staircase and remodeled powder room; formal living room with gas fireplace and custom built-in bookcases adjacent to separate dining room with bay window; remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, butler's pantry, and island/breakfast bar area; impressive family room with beamed cathedral ceiling, six skylights, wall-to-wall windows, French door access to rear deck, and staircase leading to lower level recreation room. Upper level spacious master bedroom suite with dual closets and separate dressing room/nursery with private view overlooking backyard; master bath with designer ceramic tile flooring, oversized Jacuzzi tub and shower with ceramic tile surround; second bedroom with paneled walls and built-in bookshelves (perfect for upper-level den as well); third bedroom on this level with cathedral ceilings and staircase to loft/lounge area; updated full bath with tile flooring, walk-in shower with glass enclosure and full-sized washer and dryer; hallway with pull-down stairs to finished attic space and clear ceiling height. Lower level one featuring a recreation room with wall-to-wall windows and beamed ceilings; 4th bedroom; remodeled full bath; game room/home theater with private entrance, recessed lighting and gas fireplace; utility room; second washer/dryer and access to two-car heated garage. Fully-finished walk-out lower level two in-law/au-pair suite fifth bedroom with walls of windows, separate entrance, private den, full bath, and full kitchen. Professional landscaping with manicured beds, and specimen trees; brick paver driveway provides plenty of off-street parking; backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining with wrap-around deck, tiered flagstone patios, walkways, stone retaining walls, and lushly landscaped grounds all that compliment the exterior of the property.