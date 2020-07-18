All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:56 AM

2607 31ST STREET NW

2607 31st Street Northwest · (301) 340-8700
Location

2607 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$12,000

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5104 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
media room
POSSIBLE OPTION TO LEASE LONGER THAN ONE YEAR. RENT ENTIRE HOUSE FOR $12,000 or EXCLUDE LOWER LEVEL SUITE FOR $11,000. Exquisite French Norman-style Tudor designed by Joseph A. Parks built in 1932 and later expanded. This 5BR/4.5BA property exudes charm and character and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac lot in sought after Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood with roving security patrol and no HOA. The home features approximately 5,100 square feet of living area on four levels with an attached two-car heated garage and private backyard perched on a hill with treetop views. Special interior features include full in-law/au pair suite with separate entry on its own level, hardwood flooring throughout most of the main and upper levels, custom painting, updated lighting, three fireplaces, custom built-in bookcases, period moldings and striking architectural details throughout. Conveniently located steps to Woodley Park Metro, restaurants, retail, public and private schools, Rock Creek Park, cultural events and neighborhood amenities such as Woodland Normanstone Park. Covered arched front porch entry leads to inviting foyer with solid oak curved staircase and remodeled powder room; formal living room with gas fireplace and custom built-in bookcases adjacent to separate dining room with bay window; remodeled gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, butler's pantry, and island/breakfast bar area; impressive family room with beamed cathedral ceiling, six skylights, wall-to-wall windows, French door access to rear deck, and staircase leading to lower level recreation room. Upper level spacious master bedroom suite with dual closets and separate dressing room/nursery with private view overlooking backyard; master bath with designer ceramic tile flooring, oversized Jacuzzi tub and shower with ceramic tile surround; second bedroom with paneled walls and built-in bookshelves (perfect for upper-level den as well); third bedroom on this level with cathedral ceilings and staircase to loft/lounge area; updated full bath with tile flooring, walk-in shower with glass enclosure and full-sized washer and dryer; hallway with pull-down stairs to finished attic space and clear ceiling height. Lower level one featuring a recreation room with wall-to-wall windows and beamed ceilings; 4th bedroom; remodeled full bath; game room/home theater with private entrance, recessed lighting and gas fireplace; utility room; second washer/dryer and access to two-car heated garage. Fully-finished walk-out lower level two in-law/au-pair suite fifth bedroom with walls of windows, separate entrance, private den, full bath, and full kitchen. Professional landscaping with manicured beds, and specimen trees; brick paver driveway provides plenty of off-street parking; backyard oasis is perfect for entertaining with wrap-around deck, tiered flagstone patios, walkways, stone retaining walls, and lushly landscaped grounds all that compliment the exterior of the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2607 31ST STREET NW have any available units?
2607 31ST STREET NW has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2607 31ST STREET NW have?
Some of 2607 31ST STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2607 31ST STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2607 31ST STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2607 31ST STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2607 31ST STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2607 31ST STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2607 31ST STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2607 31ST STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2607 31ST STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2607 31ST STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2607 31ST STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2607 31ST STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2607 31ST STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2607 31ST STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2607 31ST STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
