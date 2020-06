Amenities

Incredible value in this fantastic sun filled recently renovated~ 2 bed 1 bath condo with fireplace and PARKING !~ Great building and great location in the heart of Glover Park at the top of Georgetown close to everything.Beautiful newly finished hardwood floors, spacious updated kitchen opens to living room, good size bedrooms with loads of closet space.Wonderful peaceful street & hood. You will fall in love with this home