Washington, DC
2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3
Last updated May 19 2020 at 8:53 AM

2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3

2602 Tunlaw Road Northwest · (866) 677-6937
Location

2602 Tunlaw Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
Bright 2nd floor 1BR at Georgetown North Condo in a great location easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods (opening soon), CVS, Washington Sports, 2 bike shares and 1 block to recreation center. Central AC, washer/dryer in unit, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Condo has nicely manicured outdoor courtyards with seating and BBQ grills. Cable TV included in rent. Professionally managed. "housing choice vchrs welcome." Available now. Video walk through available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have any available units?
2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have?
Some of 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 currently offering any rent specials?
2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 pet-friendly?
No, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 offer parking?
Yes, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 does offer parking.
Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have a pool?
No, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 does not have a pool.
Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have accessible units?
No, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3 has units with dishwashers.
