2602 TUNLAW RD NW #3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill

Bright 2nd floor 1BR at Georgetown North Condo in a great location easy walking distance to shops, restaurants, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods (opening soon), CVS, Washington Sports, 2 bike shares and 1 block to recreation center. Central AC, washer/dryer in unit, wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Condo has nicely manicured outdoor courtyards with seating and BBQ grills. Cable TV included in rent. Professionally managed. "housing choice vchrs welcome." Available now. Video walk through available