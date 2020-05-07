2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry range oven

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities

Welcome to 2537 North Capitol Street NE. The house has an enclosed front/back yard. This lovely two bedroom two bathroom house has an open floor plan as you walk in. You have plenty of space for a living room, dining room, & kitchen area. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas range stove & oven. The basement is fully finished with a washer/dryer. Also in the basement is a full bathroom with a standing shower. As you walk upstairs, you have another full bathroom & two bedrooms. The master bedroom in the front of the house comes equipped with sleek matching dressers, bedside tables, & bed.