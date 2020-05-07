All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 23 2020 at 12:08 AM

2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE

2537 North Capitol Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2537 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
Property Amenities
Welcome to 2537 North Capitol Street NE. The house has an enclosed front/back yard. This lovely two bedroom two bathroom house has an open floor plan as you walk in. You have plenty of space for a living room, dining room, & kitchen area. The kitchen comes equipped with a gas range stove & oven. The basement is fully finished with a washer/dryer. Also in the basement is a full bathroom with a standing shower. As you walk upstairs, you have another full bathroom & two bedrooms. The master bedroom in the front of the house comes equipped with sleek matching dressers, bedside tables, & bed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have any available units?
2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE offer parking?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have a pool?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2537 N CAPITOL STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
