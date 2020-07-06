All apartments in Washington
2521 12TH STREET NW
2521 12TH STREET NW

2521 12th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2521 12th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Location, Location, Location! Be the first to live at 2521 12th Street, NW #1. This contemporary NEW BUILD in the heart of the highly sought after Columbia Heights neighborhood! This 1608 sq ft, two level condo is fully renovated with 3 Bedrooms, 4 Baths (3 full, 1 half). Featuring a custom balcony on both floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful large kitchen island, high end finishes include quartz counter tops & a wine cooler. This luxury condo is a hub for convenient city living, with a sensational walk score of 92, you~ll be just a few blocks from two different Metro Stations (Columbia Heights/U Street Cardozo), and the very close to the new U Street / Shaw Whole Foods! ***ONSITE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $200 PER MONTH . ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 12TH STREET NW have any available units?
2521 12TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 12TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2521 12TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 12TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2521 12TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 12TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2521 12TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2521 12TH STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2521 12TH STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2521 12TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 12TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 12TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2521 12TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2521 12TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2521 12TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 12TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 12TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

