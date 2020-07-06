Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Be the first to live at 2521 12th Street, NW #1. This contemporary NEW BUILD in the heart of the highly sought after Columbia Heights neighborhood! This 1608 sq ft, two level condo is fully renovated with 3 Bedrooms, 4 Baths (3 full, 1 half). Featuring a custom balcony on both floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful large kitchen island, high end finishes include quartz counter tops & a wine cooler. This luxury condo is a hub for convenient city living, with a sensational walk score of 92, you~ll be just a few blocks from two different Metro Stations (Columbia Heights/U Street Cardozo), and the very close to the new U Street / Shaw Whole Foods! ***ONSITE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR $200 PER MONTH . ***