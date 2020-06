Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

Welcome to 2502 ELVANS RD SE! Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom end-unit townhome in historic Anacostia. This recently built spacious townhome is offered FULLY furnished. All the bells and whistles including a large open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful modern kitchen w/ granite and GE appliances. Plenty of storage. Lower level boasts income potential. Convenient to 15 minute walk from the Green Metrorail Green Line at the ANACOSTIA METRO STATION stop.This location is in the Anacostia neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Douglass Junior Recreation Center, Wilkinson Recreation Center and Fort Circle Park.This property will be available for move-in April 1st. The landlord is open to short term leases.