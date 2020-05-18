2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool lobby

Rare pass-through floor plan with direct river view on one side & cityscape view on the other! Updated 2 BR, 2.5 BA with 1,695 SF interior. Two balconies, one on each side, each over 25 feet. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Large sun-filled living room and dining area perfect for entertaining. Beautifully finished bathrooms feature stone countertops, tiled showers, and a floating copper sink in the powder room. New windows, ample storage space, and custom designed lighting round out this amazing apartment. One parking space included! Prime location near Kennedy Center, Metro, Whole Foods, Georgetown Waterfront. Amenities include doorman, 24-hr desk, heated pool, private roof, on-site shops & restaurants, fitness center, and newly renovated lobby.