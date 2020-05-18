All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:42 PM

2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW

2500 Virginia Avenue Northwest · (202) 333-4167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2500 Virginia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404-S · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
lobby
Rare pass-through floor plan with direct river view on one side & cityscape view on the other! Updated 2 BR, 2.5 BA with 1,695 SF interior. Two balconies, one on each side, each over 25 feet. Chef's kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Large sun-filled living room and dining area perfect for entertaining. Beautifully finished bathrooms feature stone countertops, tiled showers, and a floating copper sink in the powder room. New windows, ample storage space, and custom designed lighting round out this amazing apartment. One parking space included! Prime location near Kennedy Center, Metro, Whole Foods, Georgetown Waterfront. Amenities include doorman, 24-hr desk, heated pool, private roof, on-site shops & restaurants, fitness center, and newly renovated lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have any available units?
2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have?
Some of 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW does offer parking.
Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2500 VIRGINIA AVENUE NW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Corcoran House at Dupont Circle
1616 18th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Holmead
3435 Holmead Pl NW
Washington, DC 20010
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE
Washington, DC 20019
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity