Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

246 14th St Nw

246 14th St NE · No Longer Available
Location

246 14th St NE, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
package receiving
yoga
Luxurious modern apartment, beautiful building, great location! Stay in an awesome spot downtown close to restaurants and more, in a new apartment complex offering a 24 hour front desk and package service, gorgeous large gym, rooftop deck, club house with billiards, business center and next door to a YMCA with indoor pool and wellness center.
This modern and beautiful fully furnished apartment has a new kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, upgraded modern fixtures and European wide plank flooring throughout the living areas, with carpet and windows in the bedroom. Front-loading washer and dryer in the unit. All utilities, cable, wi-fi, linens and common houseware items are included. Located on the opposite side of the building of the gym, you will also get to enjoy peace and quiet.

Offering the highest style, the utmost convenience, and the best dining and entertainment around, its a total lifestyle upgrade. Just a short walk to the U Street Metro and surrounding neighborhoods of Colombia Heights, Adams Morgan, and Logan Circle, 14W is surrounded by hip boutiques, vibrant nightlife, and legendary art and music scenes. The building is home to Chef Mike Isabellas two newest restaurants, Kapnos and G Sandwich Shop, Sweetgreen, and the brand new Anthony Bowen YMCA with indoor pool. Other amenities include a rooftop lounge with city views of the Monument and DC skyline, internet cafe, modern fitness and yoga studio, executive business center, conference room, and multi-use club room. The residence is outfitted with high end finishes. Stainless steel appliances, Caesarstone quartz countertops, European wide plank flooring, solar shades and ceramic linen tile. All Amenities included!

COMMUNITY AMENITIES Billiards lounge, Clubroom with chef kitchen, Conference room, Executive business center, Fitness club, Game room, Library Lounge, On-site restaurants & shops, Onsite storage & parking, Package receiving w/electronic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 14th St Nw have any available units?
246 14th St Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 14th St Nw have?
Some of 246 14th St Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 14th St Nw currently offering any rent specials?
246 14th St Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 14th St Nw pet-friendly?
No, 246 14th St Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 246 14th St Nw offer parking?
Yes, 246 14th St Nw offers parking.
Does 246 14th St Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 14th St Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 14th St Nw have a pool?
Yes, 246 14th St Nw has a pool.
Does 246 14th St Nw have accessible units?
No, 246 14th St Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 246 14th St Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 14th St Nw has units with dishwashers.

