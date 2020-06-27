2453 P St NW Unit 1/2

Amenities

GREAT DEAL FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD!! MAJOR PRICE DROP!!!!!



Located in Georgetown; residents enjoy the accessibility of this superior location. Directly across the street from Rock Creek Park, you can easily walk to all the retail shops, restaurants, bars, and of course don't forget the Georgetown Waterfront!! Dupont Circle is also just a short walk as well as Foggy Bottom. If you enjoy tennis and scenic walks Rose Park is just a few blocks away! Foodies can enjoy the amazing Farmers Market on Wednesday's at Rose Park!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 bath

- Bonus room ideal office and extra storage space

- Wood burning fireplace

- Bedroom has great closet space

- Great storage

- Carpet Throughout

- W/D

- Easy street parking

- No Pets

- No smoking



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



