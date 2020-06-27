All apartments in Washington


2453 P St NW Unit 1/2
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

2453 P St NW Unit 1/2

2453 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available





Location

2453 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

tennis court
fireplace
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
tennis court
GREAT DEAL FOR THE NEIGHBORHOOD!! MAJOR PRICE DROP!!!!!

Located in Georgetown; residents enjoy the accessibility of this superior location. Directly across the street from Rock Creek Park, you can easily walk to all the retail shops, restaurants, bars, and of course don't forget the Georgetown Waterfront!! Dupont Circle is also just a short walk as well as Foggy Bottom. If you enjoy tennis and scenic walks Rose Park is just a few blocks away! Foodies can enjoy the amazing Farmers Market on Wednesday's at Rose Park!

Property Highlights:
- 1 BR
- 1 bath
- Bonus room ideal office and extra storage space
- Wood burning fireplace
- Bedroom has great closet space
- Great storage
- Carpet Throughout
- W/D
- Easy street parking
- No Pets
- No smoking

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5140413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

