2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Rare Adams Morgan Perch with Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Adams Morgan home! Spanning 1,100 sqft, this 2bd/2.5bath condo is city living at its best- but nestled in a quiet 3 unit building that set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction.



This spacious main floor has an excellent layout with a large open living room with a lofted kitchen so you can overlook your friends and family relaxing. Past the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and the convenient half bath to the back bedroom. This sunny room has a large private patio and ensuite bathroom. Go up a small flight of steps off to the front lofted bedroom. This room has great closet place and a second en-suite bathroom. This unit is complete with washer dryer, ample storage, and one off-street parking spot.



Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan -- the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away. Woodley Park, Dupont Circle metros are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and The Diner. Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas. Pets are welcome!



(RLNE5514321)