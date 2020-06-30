All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3

2432 Ontario Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2432 Ontario Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Rare Adams Morgan Perch with Parking Included! - This is a rare chance to call Adams Morgan home! Spanning 1,100 sqft, this 2bd/2.5bath condo is city living at its best- but nestled in a quiet 3 unit building that set aside from the everyday hustle and bustle. Enjoy all the charm and elegance of a historic neighborhood with the conveniences of exceptional modern construction.

This spacious main floor has an excellent layout with a large open living room with a lofted kitchen so you can overlook your friends and family relaxing. Past the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and the convenient half bath to the back bedroom. This sunny room has a large private patio and ensuite bathroom. Go up a small flight of steps off to the front lofted bedroom. This room has great closet place and a second en-suite bathroom. This unit is complete with washer dryer, ample storage, and one off-street parking spot.

Just steps from the shopping, dining, and nightlife of Adams Morgan -- the city is truly at your fingertips. 18th Street is just around the corner and lined with dining and restaurant options. U Street and 14th Street are both short trips away. Woodley Park, Dupont Circle metros are just a short walk away. The building is also convenient to the 16th Street and Columbia Road bus lines -- ideal for popping downtown. If you're up for staying in the neighborhood, some favorites include Pop's Sea Bar, Mintwood Place, and The Diner. Harris Teeter and Safeway are just around the corner to satisfy all your grocery store needs.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for electricity and gas. Pets are welcome!

(RLNE5514321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have any available units?
2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2432 Ontario Rd NW Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

