2406 M Street Nw

Amenities

parking gym pool elevator doorman furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking pool

*Price varies by duration of stay:



12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo

6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo

2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo

1 to 2 month lease: $3,690/ mo



* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.



Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Foggy Bottom apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this exquisitely Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, comfortable living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC16)



Designed With You In Mind



Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.



Amenities



Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:



-Doorman

-Pet Friendly

-Outdoor Shared Pool

-Gym

-Indoor Parking

-Garden

-Elevator



Arrival And Ongoing Support



The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.



Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.



Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.



Ideally Located



This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.



A Few Things To Note



Building amenities may have an extra cost.

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.

Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.

Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.