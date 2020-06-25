All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2406 M Street Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2406 M Street Nw
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

2406 M Street Nw

2406 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2406 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
doorman
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,990* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,690* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,690/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Discover the best of Washington, with this one-bedroom Foggy Bottom apartment. Itll be easy to simply show up and start living in this exquisitely Blueground furnished apartment with its fully-equipped kitchen, comfortable living room, and our dedicated, on-the-ground support. (ID #WDC16)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Washington, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with pillowtop mattresses, premium linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Doorman
-Pet Friendly
-Outdoor Shared Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Garden
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

This furnished apartment is in Foggy Bottom, an area named for the lingering fog. This riverside neighborhood stretches from the Potomac River to the western edge of Georgetown, home to some of DCs top restaurants and shops. The Kennedy Center, State Department, World Bank, and IMF are all located here. Home to diplomats, culture-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts, it offers diverse restaurants and bars. Visit the West End to experience fine dining. Over the weekend, locals jog and cycle in Rock Creek Park, a 2,100 acre of green space, with amazing river views. The Metros Orange, Blue and Silver Lines all service the area.

A Few Things To Note

Building amenities may have an extra cost.
This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2406 M Street Nw have any available units?
2406 M Street Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2406 M Street Nw have?
Some of 2406 M Street Nw's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2406 M Street Nw currently offering any rent specials?
2406 M Street Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2406 M Street Nw pet-friendly?
No, 2406 M Street Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2406 M Street Nw offer parking?
Yes, 2406 M Street Nw offers parking.
Does 2406 M Street Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2406 M Street Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2406 M Street Nw have a pool?
Yes, 2406 M Street Nw has a pool.
Does 2406 M Street Nw have accessible units?
No, 2406 M Street Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 2406 M Street Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 2406 M Street Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Vintage on 16th St DC
3146 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Crestwood
3900 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20011
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Uptown Apartments
1375 Fairmont St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Barclay
1616 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University