Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:24 AM

236 11th St SE

236 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

236 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Capitol Hill's "Little Alley Oasis" - This unbelievably charming and totally renovated home on Capitol Hill is your perfect opportunity to live in one of DC's most famous and desirable communities!

This stunning home has just undergone a total renovation with countless thoughtful details included as its original charm was preserved while its standards were brought up to date to the discerning tastes of the modern resident.

The welcoming ground floor features hardwood throughout, an inviting living room, a dining room, and an expansive eat-in kitchen. The living room features builtins and custom closets built into the space below the stairs on a unique sliding system.

The second story features a large laundry closet with separate stacked washer and dryer as well as plenty of room to organize the wash and fold it once done. The enormous master features more than enough room for a King bed and full accompanying bedroom set. The equally impressive master bath is a spa unto itself and features a huge closet for even the most serious fashionista or clothes horse. The two other bedrooms and the bathroom they share are also well laid out and feature plenty of space to stretch out and have a space of one's own.

Behind the house is a private brick-paved courtyard leading to an expansive garage and carriage house. The near side features a large space that can be turned into a rumpus room or huge home office as you see fit. The far side is the largest 2-car garage you will probably ever see.

The garage opens to the sought-after and famous Gessford Court which is a community unto itself within the already desirable Capitol Hill.

This house is an incredible find and is only block away from everything The Hill has to offer whether it's Lincoln Park a block away or Eastern Market just a few blocks farther.

Contact us today to schedule your showing.

(RLNE5122993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

